TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, NOV. 26, the 330th day of 2022. There are 35 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2000, Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris certified George W. Bush the winner over Al Gore in the state’s presidential balloting by a 537-vote margin.
10 YEARS AGO
Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak abruptly quit politics, saying in a surprise announcement, “I feel I have exhausted my political activity, which had never been a special object of desire for me.” New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie announced that he would be seeking re-election, so he could continue to guide the state through a recovery from Superstorm Sandy.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1883, former slave and abolitionist Sojourner Truth died in Battle Creek, Michigan.
In 1917, the National Hockey League was founded in Montreal, succeeding the National Hockey Association.
In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered nationwide gasoline rationing, beginning Dec. 1.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon’s personal secretary, Rose Mary Woods, told a federal court that she’d accidentally caused part of the 18-1/2-minute gap in a key Watergate tape.
In 2020, Americans marked the Thanksgiving holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic, with many celebrations canceled or reduced; Zoom and FaceTime calls connected some families with those who didn’t want to travel.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Impressionist Rich Little is 84.
Singer Tina Turner is 83.
Actor Scott Jacoby is 66.
Country singer Linda Davis is 60.
Actor Peter Facinelli is 49.
Country singer Joe Nichols is 46.
Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is 41.
MLB All-Star Matt Carpenter is 37.
Actor-singer-TV personality Rita Ora is 32.
Actor/singer Aubrey Peeples is 29.