”Life is a long lesson in humility.” — James M. Barrie
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9, the 313th day of 2022. There are 52 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2011, after 46 seasons as Penn State’s head football coach and a record 409 victories, Joe Paterno was fired along with the university president, Graham Spanier, over their handling of child sex abuse allegations against former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.
10 YEARS AGO
Retired four-star Army Gen. David Petraeus abruptly resigned as CIA director after an affair with his biographer, Paula Broadwell, was revealed by an FBI investigation. Thousands of union bakers went on strike against Hostess Brands, Inc., to protest cuts to wages and benefits under a new contract offer. (Hostess responded by shutting down its operations and selling its assets to new owners who revived the Hostess brand.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1872, fire destroyed nearly 800 buildings in Boston.
In 1935, United Mine Workers president John L. Lewis and other labor leaders formed the Committee for Industrial Organization (later renamed the Congress of Industrial Organizations).
In 1965, the great Northeast blackout began as a series of power failures lasting up to 13 1/2 hours, leaving 30 million people in seven states and part of Canada without electricity.
In 1989, communist East Germany threw open its borders, allowing citizens to travel freely to the West; joyous Germans danced atop the Berlin Wall.
In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton conceded the presidential election to Republican Donald Trump, telling supporters in New York that her defeat was “painful, and it will be for a long time.” But Clinton told her faithful to accept Trump and the election results, urging them to give him “an open mind and a chance to lead.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog is 91.
Actor Robert David Hall is 74.
Actor Lou Ferrigno is 71.
Rapper Pepa (Salt-N-Pepa) is 58.
Actor Eric Dane is 50.
Singer Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) is 49.
Country musician Barry Knox (Parmalee) is 45.
Actor Emily Tyra is 35.
Actor Nikki Blonsky is 34.
Actor-model Analeigh Tipton is 34.