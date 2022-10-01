“Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.” — Michael Jordan
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, OCT. 1, the 274th day of 2022. There are 91 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay casino hotel in Las Vegas on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans at a concert below, leaving 58 people dead and more than 800 injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history; the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, killed himself before officers arrived.
10 YEARS AGO
Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem, addressing the U.N. General Assembly, accused the U.S. and its allies of stoking “terrorism” in his country.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1908, Henry Ford introduced his Model T automobile to the market.
In 1910, the offices of the Los Angeles Times were destroyed by a bomb explosion and fire; 21 Times employees were killed.
In 1955, the situation comedy “The Honeymooners,” starring Jackie Gleason, Art Carney, Audrey Meadows and Joyce Randolph, premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1957, the motto “In God We Trust” began appearing on U.S. paper currency.
In 1996, a federal grand jury indicted Unabomber suspect Theodore Kaczynski in the 1994 mail bomb slaying of advertising executive Thomas Mosser. (Kaczynski was later sentenced to four life terms plus 30 years.) The federal minimum wage rose 50 cents to four dollars, 75 cents an hour.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former President Jimmy Carter is 98.
Actor-singer Julie Andrews is 87.
Actor Stella Stevens is 84.
Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rod Carew is 77.
Actor Randy Quaid is 72.
Retired MLB All-Star Mark McGwire is 59.
Actor Christopher Titus is 58.
Actor Carly Hughes is 40.
Singer/songwriter Jade Bird is 25.
Actor Jack Stanton is 14.