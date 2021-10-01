Today in History
Today is Friday, Oct. 1, the 274th day of 2021. There are 91 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Oct. 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay casino hotel in Las Vegas on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans at a concert below, leaving 58 people dead and more than 800 injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history; the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, killed himself before officers arrived.
On this date:
In 1908, Henry Ford introduced his Model T automobile to the market.
In 1910, the offices of the Los Angeles Times were destroyed by a bomb explosion and fire; 21 Times employees were killed.
In 1949, Mao Zedong proclaimed the People’s Republic of China during a ceremony in Beijing. A 42-day strike by the United Steelworkers of America began over the issue of retirement benefits.
In 1957, the motto “In God We Trust” began appearing on U.S. paper currency.
In 1961, Roger Maris of the New York Yankees hit his 61st home run during a 162-game season, compared to Babe Ruth’s 60 home runs during a 154-game season. (Tracy Stallard of the Boston Red Sox gave up the round-tripper; the Yankees won 1-0.)
Ten years ago: More than 700 Occupy Wall Street protesters were arrested after they swarmed the Brooklyn Bridge and shut down a lane of traffic for several hours in a tense confrontation with police.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former President Jimmy Carter is 97.
Actor-singer Julie Andrews is 86.
Actor Stella Stevens is 83.
Rock musician Jerry Martini (Sly and the Family Stone) is 78.
Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rod Carew is 76.
Jazz musician Dave Holland is 75.
Actor Yvette Freeman is 71.
Rock singer-musician Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra) is 53.
Actor Zach Galifianakis is 52.
Singer Keith Duffy is 47.
