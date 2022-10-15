Today in History
Today is Saturday, Oct. 15, the 288th day of 2022. There are 77 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Oct. 15, 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a bill creating the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Ten years ago: Former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan sued the news and gossip website Gawker for posting a sex tape of him online. (Hogan won a $140 million verdict against Gawker, which ended up settling for $31 million in a legal fight that led to the media company’s bankruptcy.)
On this date:
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte, the deposed Emperor of the French, arrived on the British-ruled South Atlantic island of St. Helena, where he spent the last 5 1/2 years of his life in exile.
In 1945, the former premier of Vichy France, Pierre Laval, was executed for treason.
In 1946, Nazi war criminal Hermann Goering (GEH’-reeng) fatally poisoned himself hours before he was to have been executed.
In 1954, Hurricane Hazel made landfall on the Carolina coast as a Category 4 storm; Hazel was blamed for some 1,000 deaths in the Caribbean, 95 in the U.S. and 81 in Canada.
In 1966, the revolutionary Black Panther Party was founded by Huey Newton and Bobby Seale in Oakland, California.
In 1976, in the first debate of its kind between vice-presidential nominees, Democrat Walter F. Mondale and Republican Bob Dole faced off in Houston.
BIRTHDAYS:
Singer Barry McGuire is 87.
Actor Linda Lavin is 85.
Rock musician Don Stevenson (Moby Grape) is 80.
Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Palmer is 77.
Singer-musician Richard Carpenter is 76.
Actor Victor Banerjee is 76.
Former tennis player Roscoe Tanner is 71.
Singer Tito Jackson is 69.
Actor-comedian Larry Miller is 69.
Actor Jere Burns is 68.