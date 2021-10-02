Today in History
Today is Saturday, Oct. 2, the 275th day of 2021. There are 90 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Oct. 2, 1869, political and spiritual leader Mohandas K. Gandhi was born in Porbandar, India.
On this date:
In 1890, comedian Groucho Marx was born Julius Marx in New York.
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson suffered a serious stroke at the White House that left him paralyzed on his left side.
In 1941, during World War II, German armies launched an all-out drive against Moscow; Soviet forces succeeded in holding onto their capital.
In 1944, German troops crushed the two-month-old Warsaw Uprising, during which a quarter of a million people had been killed.
In 1967, Thurgood Marshall was sworn as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court as the court opened its new term.
Ten years ago: Syrian dissidents formally established a broad-based national council designed to overthrow President Bashar Assad’s regime, which they accused of pushing the country to the brink of civil war.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-songwriter Don McLean is 76.
Rock musician Jim Root (AKA #4 Slipknot) is 50.
Singer Tiffany is 50.
Rock singer Lene Nystrom is 48.
Actor Efren Ramirez is 48.
Actor Robin Riker is 69.
Actor Lorraine Bracco is 67.
Country musician Greg Jennings (Restless Heart) is 67.
Rock singer Phil Oakey (The Human League) is 66.
R&B singer Freddie Jackson is 65.
Singer-producer Robbie Nevil is 63.
