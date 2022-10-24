”Time you enjoy wasting was not wasted.” — John Lennon
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, OCT. 24, the 297th day of 2022. There are 68 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1972, Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, who’d broken Major League Baseball’s modern-era color barrier in 1947, died in Stamford, Connecticut, at age 53.
10 YEARS AGO
Less than two weeks before Election Day, President Barack Obama set out on a 40-hour campaign marathon through battleground states; Republican Mitt Romney looked to the Midwest for a breakthrough in a close race shadowed by a weak economy. Hurricane Sandy roared across Jamaica and headed toward Cuba, before taking aim at the eastern United States. The San Francisco Giants took the first game of the World Series, 8-3, over the Detroit Tigers, as Pablo Sandoval became the fourth player to hit three home runs in a World Series game.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1940, the 40-hour work week went into effect under the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.
In 1952, Republican presidential candidate Dwight D. Eisenhower declared in Detroit, “I shall go to Korea” as he promised to end the conflict. (He made the visit over a month later.)
In 1962, a naval quarantine of Cuba ordered by President John F. Kennedy went into effect during the missile crisis.
In 2002, authorities apprehended John Allen Muhammad and teenager Lee Boyd Malvo near Myersville, Maryland, in the Washington-area sniper attacks. (Malvo was later sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, but Maryland’s highest court has agreed to reconsider that sentence in 2022; Muhammad was sentenced to death and executed in 2009.)
In 2005, civil rights icon Rosa Parks died in Detroit at age 92.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock musician Bill Wyman is 86.
Actor Kevin Kline is 75.
Actor Doug Davidson is 68.
Rock musician Ben Gillies (Silverchair) is 43.
Singer-actor Monica Arnold is 42.
Actor-comedian Casey Wilson is 42.
R&B singer, actor and TV personality Adrienne Bailon Houghton is 39.
Actor Tim Pocock is 37.
R&B singer-rapper-actor Drake is 36.
Actor Shenae Grimes is 33.
Actor Eliza Taylor is 33.
Actor Ashton Sanders (Film: “Moonlight”) is 27.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Kyla Ross is 26.
Actor Hudson Yang is 19.