”It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” — Confucius
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, OCT. 27, the 300th day of 2022. There are 65 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2004, the Boston Red Sox won their first World Series since 1918, sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 4, 3-0.
10 YEARS AGO
The eastern United States braced for high winds, torrential rains, power outages and even snow from Hurricane Sandy, which was headed north from the Caribbean toward a merger with two wintry weather systems.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1941, the Chicago Daily Tribune dismissed the possibility of war with Japan, editorializing, “She cannot attack us. That is a military impossibility. Even our base at Hawaii is beyond the effective striking power of her fleet.”
In 1954, U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. was promoted to brigadier general, the first Black officer to achieve that rank in the USAF.
In 1971, the Democratic Republic of the Congo was renamed the Republic of Zaire (but it went back to its previous name in 1997).
In 1995, a sniper killed one soldier and wounded 18 others at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. (Paratrooper William J. Kreutzer was convicted in the shootings, and condemned to death; the sentence was later commuted to life in prison.)
In 1998, Hurricane Mitch cut through the western Caribbean, pummeling coastal Honduras and Belize; the storm caused several thousand deaths in Central America in the days that followed.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Lee Greenwood is 80.
Rock musician Garry Tallent (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) is 73.
TV personality Jayne Kennedy is 71.
Country musician Jerry Dale McFadden (The Mavericks) is 58.
Actor Sheeri Rappaport is 45.
Actor-singer Kelly Osbourne is 38.
Actor Christine Evangelista is 36.
Actor Bryan Craig is 31.
Actor Troy Gentile is 29.