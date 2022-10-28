“Bachelors have consciences, married men have wives.” — Samuel Johnson
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, OCT. 28, the 301st day of 2022. There are 64 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2013, Penn State said it would pay $59.7 million to 26 young men over claims of child sexual abuse at the hands of former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.
10 YEARS AGO
Airlines canceled more than 7,000 flights in advance of Hurricane Sandy, transit systems in New York, Philadelphia and Washington were shut down, and forecasters warned the New York area could see an 11-foot wall of water. President Barrack Obama and Republican Mitt Romney altered their campaign travel plans because of the approaching superstorm. The San Francisco Giants won their second World Series title in three years, beating the Detroit Tigers 4-3 in 10 innings to complete a four-game sweep.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1726, the original edition of “Gulliver’s Travels,” a satirical novel by Jonathan Swift, was first published in London.
In 1858, Rowland Hussey Macy opened his first New York store at Sixth Avenue and 14th Street in Manhattan.
In 1886, the Statue of Liberty, a gift from the people of France, was dedicated in New York Harbor by President Grover Cleveland.
In 1991, what became known as “The Perfect Storm” began forming hundreds of miles east of Nova Scotia; lost at sea during the storm were the six crew members of the Andrea Gail, a swordfishing boat from Gloucester, Massachusetts.
In 2001, the families of people killed in the September 11 terrorist attack gathered in New York for a memorial service filled with prayer and song.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Jane Alexander is 83.
Actor Dennis Franz is 78.
Actor Telma Hopkins is 74.
Caitlyn Jenner is 73.
Actor Annie Potts is 70.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is 67.
Actor Daphne Zuniga is 60.
Actor Lauren Holly is 59.
Actor Julia Roberts is 55.
Country singer Brad Paisley is 50.
Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 48.
Actor Lexi Ainsworth (“General Hospital”) is 30.