Today is Sunday, Oct. 3, the 276th day of 2021. There are 89 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Oct. 3, 1974, Frank Robinson was named major league baseball’s first Black manager as he was placed in charge of the Cleveland Indians.
On this date:
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday in November Thanksgiving Day.
In 1941, Adolf Hitler declared in a speech in Berlin that Russia had been “broken” and would “never rise again.”
In 1944, during World War II, U.S. Army troops cracked the Siegfried Line north of Aachen, Germany.
In 1955, “Captain Kangaroo” and “The Mickey Mouse Club” premiered on C-B-S and A-B-C, respectively.
In 1967, folk singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie, the Dust Bowl Troubadour best known for “This Land Is Your Land,” died in New York of complications from Huntington’s disease; he was 55.
Ten years ago: An Italian appeals court freed Amanda Knox of Seattle after four years in prison, tossing murder convictions against Knox and an ex-boyfriend in the stabbing of their British roommate, Meredith Kercher.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock musician Tommy Lee is 59.
Actor Clive Owen is 57.
Actor Janel Moloney is 52.
Singer Gwen Stefani (No Doubt) is 52.
Pop singer Kevin Richardson is 50.
Rock singer G. Love is 49.
Actor Keiko Agena is 48.
Actor Neve Campbell is 48.
Actor Lena Headey is 48.
Singer India.Arie is 46.
