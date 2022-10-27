"Life is never easy. There is work to be done and obligations to be met — obligations to truth, to justice, and to liberty." — John F. Kennedy
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, OCT. 31, the 304th day of 2022. There are 61 days left in the year. This is Halloween.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 31, 1984, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two Sikh security guards.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama joined New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie : President Barack Obama joined New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie for a tour of damage along the Jersey coast from Superstorm Sandy; Wall Street was back in business after a two-day shutdown caused by the storm. (Stocks finished mixed).
ON THIS DATE:
In 1941, work was completed on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, begun in 1927.
In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered a halt to all U.S. bombing of North Vietnam, saying he hoped for fruitful peace negotiations.
In 2005, President George W. Bush nominated Judge Samuel Alito to the Supreme Court. Civil rights icon Rosa Parks was honored during a memorial service in Washington, D.C.
In 2015, a Russian passenger airliner crashed in a remote part of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula 23 minutes after taking off from a popular Red Sea resort, killing all 224 people on board.
In 2020, actor Sean Connery, who rose to international stardom as the suave secret agent James Bond and then carved out an Oscar-winning career in other rugged roles, died at his home in the Bahamas at the age of 90.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Lee Grant is 97.
Former CBS anchorman Dan Rather is 91.
Actor Deidre Hall is 75.
TV show host Jane Pauley is 72.
Actor Rob Schneider is 59.
Country singer Darryl Worley is 58.
Rap performer Vanilla Ice (aka Rob Van Winkle) is 55.
Rock musician Rogers Stevens (Blind Melon) is 53.
Reality TV host Troy Hartman is 51.
Actor Scott Clifton is 38.
Actor-singer Willow Smith is 22.