Today in History
Today is Monday, Oct. 4, the 277th day of 2021. There are 88 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlights in History:
On Oct. 4, 2002, “American Taliban” John Walker Lindh received a 20-year sentence after a sobbing plea for forgiveness before a federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia. (He was released from prison in May, 2019.) In a federal court in Boston, a laughing Richard Reid pleaded guilty to trying to blow up a trans-Atlantic flight with explosives in his shoes (the British citizen was later sentenced to life in prison).
On this date:
In 1814, French painter Jean-Francois Millet was born in Normandy.
In 1861, during the Civil War, the United States Navy authorized construction of the first ironclad ship, the USS Monitor.
In 1940, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini conferred at Brenner Pass in the Alps.
In 1957, the Space Age began as the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite, into orbit.
In 1970, rock singer Janis Joplin, 27, was found dead in her Hollywood hotel room.
Ten years ago: Three U.S.-born scientists, Saul Perlmutter, Brian Schmidt and Adam Riess, won the Nobel Prize in physics for discovering that the universe is expanding at an accelerating pace. The NBA canceled the entire 114-game preseason schedule because a new collective bargaining agreement had not been reached with the National Basketball Players Association.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Author Anne Rice is 80.
Actor Lori Saunders (TV: “Petticoat Junction”) is 80.
Baseball Hall of Famer Tony La Russa is 77.
Actor Clifton Davis is 76.
The former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Adm. Mike Mullen, is 75.
Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel is 75.
Actor Susan Sarandon is 75.
Blues musician Duke Robillard is 73.
Playwright Lee Blessing is 72.
Actor Armand Assante is 72.
Actor Alan Rosenberg is 71.
