Today in History
Tomorrow is Tuesday, Oct. 5, the 278th day of 2021. There are 87 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Oct. 5, 1989, a jury in Charlotte, North Carolina, convicted former P-T-L evangelist Jim Bakker of using his television show to defraud followers. (Although initially sentenced to 45 years in prison, Bakker was freed in December 1994 after serving 4 1/2 years.)
On this date:
In 1931, Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon completed the first non-stop flight across the Pacific Ocean, arriving in Washington state some 41 hours after leaving Japan.
In 1947, President Harry S. Truman delivered the first televised White House address as he spoke on the world food crisis.
In 1953, Earl Warren was sworn in as the 14th chief justice of the United States, succeeding Fred M. Vinson.
In 1955, a stage adaptation of “The Diary of Anne Frank” by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett opened at the Cort Theatre in New York.
In 1958, racially-desegregated Clinton High School in Clinton, Tennessee, was mostly leveled by an early morning bombing.
Ten years ago: Steve Jobs, 56, the Apple founder and former chief executive who’d invented and master-marketed ever sleeker gadgets that transformed everyday technology from the personal computer to the iPod and iPhone, died in Palo Alto, California. Rev. Fred L. Shuttlesworth, 89, a civil rights activist who endured arrests, beatings and injuries from fire hoses while fighting for racial equality in the segregated South of the 1960s, died in Birmingham, Alabama.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer Brian Johnson (AC/DC) is 74.
Blues musician Rick Estrin is 72.
Actor Karen Allen is 70.
Writer-producer-director Clive Barker is 69.
Rock musician David Bryson (Counting Crows) is 67.
Astrophysicist-author Neil deGrasse Tyson is 63.
Memorial designer Maya Lin is 62. Actor Daniel Baldwin is 61.
Rock singer-musician Dave Dederer is 57.
Hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux is 56.
