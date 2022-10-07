“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” — Thomas A. Edison
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, OCT. 7, the 280th day of 2022. There are 85 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 7, 1991, University of Oklahoma law professor Anita Hill publicly accused Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of making sexually inappropriate comments when she worked for him; Thomas denied Hill’s allegations and would go on to win Senate confirmation.
10 YEARS AGO
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez won re-election for the third time. (Chavez died in March 2013 at age 58 after a two-year battle with cancer; he was succeeded by Vice President Nicolas Maduro.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1916, in the most lopsided victory in college football history, Georgia Tech defeated Cumberland University 222-0 in Atlanta.
In 1982, the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical “Cats” opened on Broadway. (The show closed Sept. 10, 2000, after a record 7,485 performances.)
In 1996, Fox News Channel made its debut.
In 1998, Matthew Shepard, a gay college student, was beaten and left tied to a wooden fencepost outside of Laramie, Wyoming; he died five days later. (Russell Henderson and Aaron McKinney are serving life sentences for Shepard’s murder.)
In 2003, California voters recalled Gov. Gray Davis and elected Arnold Schwarzenegger their new governor.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian and talk-show host Joy Behar is 80.
Former National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Oliver North (ret.) is 79.
Singer John Mellencamp is 71.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is 70.
Actor Christopher Norris is 67.
Gospel singer Michael W. Smith is 65.
Actor Judy Landers is 64.
Recording executive and TV personality Simon Cowell is 63.
R&B singer Toni Braxton is 55.
MLB player Evan Longoria is 37.