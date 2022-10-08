“Love is friendship that has caught fire.” — Ann Landers
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, OCT. 8, the 281st day of 2022. There are 84 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 8, 1871, the Great Chicago Fire erupted; fires also broke out in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, and in several communities in Michigan.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama designated the Keene, California, home of Cesar Chavez, the late founder of the United Farmworkers Union, as a national monument.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1956, Don Larsen pitched the only perfect game in a World Series to date as the New York Yankees beat the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5, 2-0.
In 1997, scientists reported the Mars Pathfinder had yielded what could be the strongest evidence yet that Mars might once have been hospitable to life.
In 1998, the House triggered an open-ended impeachment inquiry against President Bill Clinton in a momentous 258-176 vote; 31 Democrats joined majority Republicans in opening the way for nationally televised impeachment hearings.
In 2002, a federal judge approved President George W. Bush’s request to reopen West Coast ports, ending a 10-day labor lockout that was costing the U.S. economy an estimated $1 to $2 billion a day.
In 2016, Donald Trump vowed on Twitter to continue his campaign; many Republicans were calling on Trump to abandon his presidential bid in the wake of the release of a 2005 video in which he made lewd remarks about women and appeared to condone sexual assault.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Entertainment reporter Rona Barrett is 86.
Actor Paul Hogan is 83.
Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson is 81.
Comedian Chevy Chase is 79.
Author R.L. Stine is 79.
Actor Sigourney Weaver is 73.
Gospel/R&B singer CeCe Winans is 58.
Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 52.
Singer-songwriter-producer Bruno Mars is 37.
Actor Angus T. Jones is 29.