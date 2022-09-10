”Everything you’ve ever wanted is on the other side of fear.” — George Addair
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, SEPT. 10, the 253rd day of 2022. There are 112 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1960, Hurricane Donna, a dangerous Category 4 storm eventually blamed for 364 deaths, struck the Florida Keys.
10 YEARS AGO
An airstrike killed al-Qaida’s No. 2 leader in Yemen along with six others traveling with him in a breakthrough for U.S.-backed efforts to cripple the terror network’s operations in the impoverished Arab nation. Chicago teachers began a seven-day strike, idling nearly 400,000 students in the nation’s third-largest school district. Andy Murray became the first British man since 1936 to capture a Grand Slam title, beating defending champion Novak Djokovic, 7-6 (10), 7-5, 2-6, 3-6, 6-2 to win the U.S. Open in five grueling sets.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1963, 20 Black students entered Alabama public schools following a standoff between federal authorities and Gov. George C. Wallace.
In 1979, four Puerto Rican nationalists imprisoned for a 1954 attack on the U.S. House of Representatives and a 1950 attempt on the life of President Harry S. Truman were freed from prison after being granted clemency by President Jimmy Carter.
In 1987, Pope John Paul II arrived in Miami, where he was welcomed by President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan as he began a 10-day tour of the United States.
In 1998, President Clinton met with members of his Cabinet to apologize, ask forgiveness and promise to improve as a person in the wake of the Monica Lewinsky scandal.
In 2005, Cadaver dogs and boatloads of forensic workers fanned out across New Orleans to collect the corpses left behind by Hurricane Katrina; cleanup crews towed away abandoned cars and even began readying a hotel for reopening.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Greg Mullavey is 89.
Singer Danny Hutton (Three Dog Night) is 80.
Singer Jose Feliciano is 77.
Former Canadian first lady Margaret Trudeau is 74.
Rock musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) is 72.
Actor Amy Irving is 69.
Actor Colin Firth is 62.
Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is 59.
Movie director Guy Ritchie is 54.
Actor Johnathon Schaech is 53.
Actor Ryan Phillippe is 48.
Actor Jacob Young is 43.
MLB All-Star first-baseman Joey Votto is 39.
Singer Ashley Monroe (Pistol Annies) is 36.
MLB All-Star first-baseman Paul Goldschmidt is 35.