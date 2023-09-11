TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, SEPT. 11, the 254th day of 2023. There are 111 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed as 19 al-Qaida hijackers seized control of four jetliners, sending two of the planes into New York’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania.
10 YEARS AGO
Fighters from an al Qaeda-linked rebel group killed 12 members of the minority Alawite sect in central Syria after seizing their village
ON THIS DATE:
In 1936, Boulder Dam (now Hoover Dam) began operation as President Franklin D. Roosevelt pressed a key in Washington to signal the startup of the dam’s first hydroelectric generator.
In 1941, groundbreaking took place for the Pentagon. In a speech that drew accusations of anti-Semitism, Charles A. Lindbergh told an America First rally in Des Moines, Iowa, that “the British, the Jewish and the Roosevelt administration” were pushing the United States toward war.
In 1954, the Miss America pageant made its network TV debut on ABC; Miss California, Lee Meriwether, was crowned the winner.
In 1967, the comedy-variety program “The Carol Burnett Show” premiered on CBS.
In 2006, in a prime-time address, President George W. Bush invoked the memory of the victims of the 9/11 attacks as he staunchly defended the war in Iraq, though he acknowledged that Saddam Hussein was not responsible for the attacks.
In 2008, presidential candidates John McCain and Barack Obama put aside politics as they visited ground zero together on the anniversary of 9/11 to honor its victims.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Laura Wright (Carly on “General Hospital”) is 53.
Drummer Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead is 80.
Guitarist Leo Kottke is 78.
Actor Phillip Alford (“To Kill a Mockingbird”) is 75.
Actor Amy Madigan is 73.
Guitarist Tommy Shaw of Styx is 70.
Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 70.
Actor Reed Birney (“House of Cards,” “The Blacklist”) is 69.
Drummer Jon Moss of Culture Club is 66.
Actor-director Roxann Dawson (“Star Trek: Voyager”) is 65.
Actor Scott Patterson (“Gilmore Girls”) is 65.