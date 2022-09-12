”If we don’t change, we don’t grow. If we don’t grow, we aren’t really living.” — Gail Sheehy
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, SEPT. 12, the 255th day of 2022. There are 110 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 12, 1977, South African Black student leader and anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko, 30, died while in police custody, triggering an international outcry.
10 YEARS AGO
The U.S. dispatched an elite group of Marines to Tripoli, Libya, after the mob attack in Benghazi that killed the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans. President Barack Obama strongly condemned the violence, and vowed to bring the killers to justice; Republican challenger Mitt Romney accused the administration of showing weakness in the face of tumultuous events in the Middle East.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1913, Olympic legend Jesse Owens was born in Oakville, Alabama.
In 1959, the Soviet Union launched its Luna 2 space probe, which made a crash landing on the moon. The TV Western series “Bonanza” premiered on NBC.
In 1987, reports surfaced that Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden had borrowed, without attribution, passages of a speech by British Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock for one of his own campaign speeches. (The Kinnock report, along with other damaging revelations, prompted Biden to drop his White House bid.)
In 2001, stunned rescue workers continued to search for bodies in the World Trade Center’s smoking rubble a day after a terrorist attack that shut down the financial capital, badly damaged the Pentagon and left thousands dead. President George W. Bush, branding the attacks in New York and Washington “acts of war,” spoke of “a monumental struggle of good versus evil” and said that “good will prevail.”
In 2005, Federal Emergency Management Agency director Mike Brown resigned, three days after losing his onsite command of the Hurricane Katrina relief effort.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Linda Gray is 82.
Singer-musician Gerry Beckley (America) is 70.
Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 70.
Actor Amy Yasbeck is 60.
Golfer Angel Cabrera is 53.
Country singer Jennifer Nettles is 48.
Singer Ruben Studdard is 44.
Basketball Hall of Fame player Yao Ming is 42.
Singer-actor Jennifer Hudson is 41.
Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 29.