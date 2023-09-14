“When you stop expecting people to be perfect, you can like them for who they are.” — Donald Miller
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, SEPT. 14, the 257th day of 2023. There are 108 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On Sept. 14, 1901, President William McKinley died in Buffalo, New York, of gunshot wounds inflicted by an assassin; Vice President Theodore Roosevelt succeeded him.
10 YEARS AGO
American singer-songwriter John Legend wed model Chrissy Teigen at Villa Pizzo in Lake Como, Italy. The most popular girls name was Sophia. For the boys, it was Noah. The number one song in the U.S. was “Roar” by Katy Perry.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1814, Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the poem “Defence of Fort McHenry” (later “The Star-Spangled Banner”) after witnessing the American flag flying over the Maryland fort following a night of British naval bombardment during the War of 1812.
In 1861, the first naval engagement of the Civil War took place as the USS Colorado attacked and sank the Confederate private schooner Judah off Pensacola, Florida.
In 1927, modern dance pioneer Isadora Duncan died in Nice, France, when her scarf became entangled in a wheel of the sports car she was riding in.
In 1982, Princess Grace of Monaco, formerly film star Grace Kelly, died at age 52 of injuries from a car crash the day before; Lebanon’s president-elect, Bashir Gemayel, was killed by a bomb.
In 1994, on the 34th day of a strike by players, Acting Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig announced the 1994 season was over.
In 2009, death claimed “Dirty Dancing” star Patrick Swayze at 57; former White House press secretary Jody Powell at age 65; and comic character actor Henry Gibson at age 73.
In 2015, Rowan County, Kentucky, clerk Kim Davis returned to work for the first time since she was jailed for defying a federal court and announced that she would no longer block her deputies from issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown is 83.
Singer-actor Joey Heatherton is 79.
Singer Jon “Bowzer” Bauman (Sha Na Na) is 76.
Actor Mary Crosby is 64.
Country singer John Berry is 64.
Actor Faith Ford is 59.
Actor Michelle Stafford (“General Hospital”) is 58.
Actor-writer-director-producer Tyler Perry is 54.
Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley is 52.
Actor Chad Duell (“General Hospital”) is 36.