”Life is 10 percent what happens to you and ninety percent how you respond to it.” — Charles Swindoll
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14, the 257th day of 2022. There are 108 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 14, 1901, President William McKinley died in Buffalo, New York, of gunshot wounds inflicted by an assassin; Vice President Theodore Roosevelt succeeded him.
10 YEARS AGO
Fury over an anti-Muslim film ridiculing the Prophet Muhammad spread across the Muslim world, with deadly clashes near Western embassies in Tunisia and Sudan, an American fast-food restaurant set ablaze in Lebanon, and international peacekeepers attacked in the Sinai.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1814, Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the poem “Defence of Fort McHenry” (later “The Star-Spangled Banner”) after witnessing the American flag flying over the Maryland fort following a night of British naval bombardment during the War of 1812.
In 1982, Princess Grace of Monaco, formerly film star Grace Kelly, died at age 52 of injuries from a car crash the day before; Lebanon’s president-elect, Bashir Gemayel (bah-SHEER’ jeh-MAY’-el), was killed by a bomb.
In 1994, on the 34th day of a strike by players, Acting Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig announced the 1994 season was over.
In 2009, death claimed “Dirty Dancing” star Patrick Swayze at 57; former White House press secretary Jody Powell at age 65; and comic character actor Henry Gibson at age 73.
In 2015, Rowan County, Kentucky, clerk Kim Davis returned to work for the first time since she was jailed for defying a federal court and announced that she would no longer block her deputies from issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown is 82.
Singer-actor Joey Heatherton is 78.
Singer Jon “Bowzer” Bauman (Sha Na Na) is 75.
Actor Mary Crosby is 63.
Country singer John Berry is 63.
Actor Michelle Stafford is 57.
Actor-writer-director-producer Tyler Perry is 53.
Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley is 51.
Country singer Danielle Peck is 44.
Actor Chad Duell (“General Hospital”) is 35.