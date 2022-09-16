“Keep your face always toward the sunshine — and shadows will fall behind you.” — Walt Whitman
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, SEPT. 16, the 259th day of 2022. There are 106 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY
In 1908, General Motors was founded in Flint, Michigan, by William C. Durant.
10 YEARS AGO
In appearances on Sunday news shows, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, said there was no evidence that the attack on the U.S. diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, Libya, was premeditated. But Libya’s interim president, Mohammed el-Megarif, told CBS he had no doubt attackers spent months planning the assault and purposely chose the date, September 11.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1940, Samuel T. Rayburn of Texas was elected Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
In 1966, the Metropolitan Opera officially opened its new opera house at New York’s Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts with the world premiere of Samuel Barber’s “Antony and Cleopatra.”
In 1972, “The Bob Newhart Show” premiered on CBS.
In 1974, President Gerald R. Ford announced a conditional amnesty program for Vietnam war deserters and draft-evaders.
In 2007, O.J. Simpson was arrested in the alleged armed robbery of sports memorabilia collectors in Las Vegas. (Simpson was later convicted of kidnapping and armed robbery and sentenced to nine to 33 years in prison; he was released in 2017.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Janis Paige is 100.
Rock musician Ron Blair (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers; Mudcrutch) is 74.
Country singer David Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers) is 72.
Actor Mickey Rourke is 70.
Actor Christopher Rich is 69.
Baseball Hall of Famer Robin Yount is 67.
Magician David Copperfield is 66.
Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Orel Hershiser is 64.
Singer Richard Marx is 59.
Comedian Molly Shannon is 58.