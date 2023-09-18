“Life isn’t a matter of milestones, but of moments.” — Rose Kennedy
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, SEPT. 18, the 261st day of 2023. There are 104 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On Sept. 18, 2020, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died at her home in Washington at the age of 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer.
10 YEARS AGO
In 2013, former heavyweight boxing champion Ken Norton died in Las Vegas at age 70. Richard C. Sarafian, American director and actor (Foley Square), died from complications from pneumonia at 83.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1850, Congress passed the Fugitive Slave Act, which created a force of federal commissioners charged with returning escaped slaves to their owners.
In 1851, the first edition of The New York Times was published.
In 1970, rock star Jimi Hendrix died in London at age 27.
In 1975, newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst was captured by the FBI in San Francisco, 19 months after being kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army.
In 2001, a week after the Sept. 11 attack, President George W. Bush said he hoped to “rally the world” in the battle against terrorism and predicted that all “people who love freedom” would join.
In 2005, “Everybody Loves Raymond” won the Emmy for best comedy in its final season; first-year hit “Lost” was named best drama.
In 2017, Hurricane Maria intensified into a dangerous Category 5 storm, surging into the eastern Caribbean on a path that would take it near many of the islands recently devastated by Hurricane Irma.
In 2021, a billionaire and three other amateur space tourists safely ended a three-day trip to space aboard a SpaceX capsule, becoming the first crew to orbit the earth without a professional astronaut.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Frankie Avalon is 83.
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino is 71.
Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg is 64.
Actor Holly Robinson Peete is 59.
Former racing cyclist Lance Armstrong is 52.
Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is 52.
Talk show host Sara Haines (“GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke”) is 46.
Designer Brandon Maxwell is 39.
Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger is 30.
Country singer Tae Kerr (Maddie and Tae) is 28.