TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21, the 264th day of 2022. There are 101 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 21, 1981, the Senate unanimously confirmed the nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor to become the first female justice on the Supreme Court.
10 YEARS AGO
People lined up to buy Apple’s iPhone5 as it went on sale in the United States and several other countries. A man was bitten multiple times after leaping from a monorail into a tiger exhibit at the Bronx Zoo in New York.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1957, the legal mystery-drama “Perry Mason,” starring Raymond Burr, premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1973, the U.S. Senate confirmed Henry Kissinger to be Secretary of State.
In 1982, National Football League players began a 57-day strike, their first regular-season walkout ever.
In 1989, Hurricane Hugo crashed into Charleston, South Carolina (the storm was blamed for 56 deaths in the Caribbean and 29 in the United States). Twenty-one students in Alton, Texas, died when their school bus, hit by a soft-drink delivery truck, careened into a water-filled pit.
In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed the Defense of Marriage Act denying federal recognition of same-sex marriages, a day after saying the law should not be used as an excuse for discrimination, violence or intimidation against gays and lesbians. (Although never formally repealed, DoMA was effectively overturned by U.S. Supreme Court decisions in 2013 and 2015.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Author Stephen King is 75.
Actor-comedian Bill Murray is 72.
Actor-comedian Dave Coulier is 63.
Actor David James Elliott is 62.
Retired MLB All-Star Cecil Fielder is 59.
Country singer Faith Hill is 55.
Actor-talk show host Ricki Lake is 54.
Actor Luke Wilson is 51.
Actor Bradford Anderson (“General Hospital”) is 43.
TV personality Nicole Richie is 41.