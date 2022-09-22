”The enemy is fear. We think it is hate, but it is fear.” — Gandhi
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, SEPT. 22, the 265th day of 2022. There are 100 days left in the year. Autumn arrives at 3:20 p.m. EDT.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On Sept. 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all slaves in rebel states should be free as of January 1, 1863.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama campaigned before a crowd of 18,000 in Wisconsin, the home state of GOP vice-presidential candidate Paul Ryan. In the aftermath of the killing of the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans, residents of the Libyan city of Benghazi protested at the compounds of several militias, vowing to rid themselves of armed factions and Islamic extremists.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1911, pitcher Cy Young, 44, gained his 511th and final career victory as he hurled a 1-0 shutout for the Boston Rustlers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Forbes Field.
In 1975, Sara Jane Moore attempted to shoot President Gerald R. Ford outside a San Francisco hotel, but missed.
In 1980, the Persian Gulf conflict between Iran and Iraq erupted into full-scale war.
In 1985, rock and country music artists participated in “Farm Aid,” a concert staged in Champaign, Illinois, to help the nation’s farmers.
In 1994, the situation comedy “Friends” debuted on NBC-TV.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Capt. Mark Phillips is 74.
Rock singer David Coverdale (Deep Purple, Whitesnake) is 71.
Actor Shari Belafonte is 68.
Singer Debby Boone is 66.
Actor Lynn Herring (“General Hospital”) is 65.
Singer-musician Joan Jett is 64.
Actor Scott Baio is 62.
Actor Catherine Oxenberg is 61.
Actor Bonnie Hunt is 61.
Actor Juliette Goglia is 27.