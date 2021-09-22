Today is Wednesday, Sept. 22, the 265th day of 2021. There are 100 days left in the year. Autumn arrives at 3:20 p.m. EDT.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Sept. 22, 2014, the United States and five Arab nations launched airstrikes against the Islamic State group in Syria, sending waves of planes and Tomahawk cruise missiles against an array of targets.
On this date:
In 1761, Britain’s King George III and his wife, Charlotte, were crowned in Westminster Abbey.
In 1776, during the Revolutionary War, Capt. Nathan Hale, 21, was hanged as a spy by the British in New York.
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all slaves in rebel states should be free as of January 1, 1863.
In 1927, Gene Tunney successfully defended his heavyweight boxing title against Jack Dempsey in the famous “long-count” fight in Chicago.
In 1949, the Soviet Union exploded its first atomic bomb.
Ten years ago: American diplomats led a walkout at the U.N. General Assembly as Iran’s President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (ah-muh-DEE’-neh-zhahd) fiercely attacked the United States and major West European nations as “arrogant powers” ruled by greed and eager for military adventurism. Pope Benedict XVI arrived in Germany on his first state visit to his homeland.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer David Coverdale (Deep Purple, Whitesnake) is 70.
Actor Shari Belafonte is 67.
Singer Debby Boone is 65.
Country singer June Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 65.
Singer Nick Cave is 64.
Rock singer Johnette Napolitano is 64.
Actor Lynn Herring is 64.
Rock musician Dave Hernandez is 51.
Rapper Mystikal is 51.
R&B singer Big Rube (Society of Soul) is 50.
