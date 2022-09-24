“A ship in harbor is safe, but that is not what ships are built for.” — John A. Shedd, author and professor
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, SEPT. 24, the 267th day of 2022. There are 98 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1976, former hostage Patricia Hearst was sentenced to seven years in prison for her part in a 1974 bank robbery in San Francisco carried out by the Symbionese Liberation Army. (Hearst was released after 22 months after receiving clemency from President Jimmy Carter.)
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama told the ABC talk show “The View” there was “no doubt” that the assault of the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, that killed four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador, “wasn’t just a mob action” but a sign of extremism in nations lacking stability. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney accused Obama of minimizing the Benghazi attack as a mere “bump in the road.”
ON THIS DATE:
In 1957, the Los Angeles-bound Brooklyn Dodgers played their last game at Ebbets Field, defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0.
In 1963, the U.S. Senate ratified a treaty with Britain and the Soviet Union limiting nuclear testing.
In 1968, the TV news magazine “60 Minutes” premiered on CBS; the undercover police drama “The Mod Squad” premiered on ABC.
In 1969, the trial of the Chicago Eight (later seven) began. (Five were later convicted of crossing state lines to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic convention, but the convictions were ultimately overturned.)
In 2020, President Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he were to lose the November election drew swift blowback from both parties in Congress, with Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell saying that the winner “will be inaugurated on January 20th.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Political commentator Lou Dobbs is 77.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene is 76.
Actor Kevin Sorbo is 64.
Actor Megan Ward is 53.
Singer-musician Marty Cintron (No Mercy) is 51.
Contemporary Christian musician Juan DeVevo (Casting Crowns) is 47.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Paul Hamm (hahm) is 40.
Actor Erik Stocklin is 40.
Actor Spencer Treat Clark is 35.
Actor Grey Damon is 35.
Actor Kyle Sullivan is 34.
Actor Ben Platt is 29.