”I believe every human has a finite number of heartbeats. I don’t intend to waste any of mine.” — Neil Armstrong
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, SEPT. 26, the 269th day of 2022. There are 96 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 26, 1960, the first-ever debate between presidential nominees took place as Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon faced off before a national TV audience from Chicago.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama and Republican Mitt Romney both campaigned in the battleground state of Ohio. Egypt’s new President Mohammed Morsi, making his debut on the global stage at the United Nations, said he would not rest until the civil war in Syria was brought to an end.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1888, poet T.S. Eliot was born in St. Louis, Missouri.
In 1986, William H. Rehnquist was sworn in as the 16th chief justice of the United States, while Antonin Scalia joined the Supreme Court as its 103rd member.
In 1990, the Motion Picture Association of America announced it had created a new rating, NC-17, to replace the X rating.
In 1996, President Clinton signed a bill ensuring two-day hospital stays for new mothers and their babies.
In 2008, Hollywood screen legend and philanthropist Paul Newman died in Westport, Connecticut, at age 83.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer David Frizzell is 81.
Actor Kent McCord is 80.
Country singer Carlene Carter is 67.
Actor Linda Hamilton is 66.
Actor Melissa Sue Anderson is 60.
TV personality Jillian Barberie is 56.
Singer Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men) is 50.
Jazz musician Nicholas Payton is 49.
Singer-actor Christina Milian is 41.
Tennis player Serena Williams is 41.
Actor Zoe Perry is 39.