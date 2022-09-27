Today is Tuesday, Sept. 27, the 270th day of 2022. There are 95 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Sept. 27, 1996, in Afghanistan, the Taliban, a band of former seminary students, drove the government of President Burhanuddin Rabbani out of Kabul, captured the capital and executed former leader Najibullah.
On this date:
In 1779, John Adams was named by Congress to negotiate the Revolutionary War’s peace terms with Britain.
In 1825, the first locomotive to haul a passenger train was operated by George Stephenson in England.
In 1854, the first great disaster involving an Atlantic Ocean passenger vessel occurred when the steamship SS Arctic sank off Newfoundland; of the more than 400 people on board, only 86 survived.
In 1928, the United States said it was recognizing the Nationalist Chinese government.
In 1939, Warsaw, Poland, surrendered after weeks of resistance to invading forces from Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union during World War II.
Ten years ago: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the U.N. General Assembly that the world had only a matter of months to stop Iran before it could build a nuclear bomb. NFL referees returned to the field after a tentative deal with the league ended a lockout; games had been marred by controversy, blown calls and confusion as substitute referees officiated during the first three weeks of the season.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS:
Actor Patrick Muldoon is 54.
Singer Mark Calderon is 52.
Actor Amanda Detmer is 51.
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow is 50.
Actor Indira Varma is 49.
Rock singer Brad Arnold (3 Doors Down) is 44.
Christian rock musician Grant Brandell (Underoath) is 41.
Actor Anna Camp is 40. Rapper Lil’ Wayne is 40.
Singer Avril Lavigne is 38.