”If I’d have done all the things I was supposed to have done, I’d be really tired.” — Willie Nelson
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 7, the 250th day of 2022. There are 115 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2008, troubled mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were placed in government conservatorship.
10 YEARS AGO
The Labor Department reported that employers added just 96,000 jobs in August 2012, down from 141,000 in July; the dismal finding prompted Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney to say, “We’re going in the wrong direction,” while President Barack Obama, fresh off his nomination for a second term in office, said: “We know it’s not good enough.” Dorothy McGuire Williamson, 84, who teamed with sisters Christine and Phyllis as the popular McGuire Sisters, died in Paradise Valley, Arizona.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1943, a fire at the Gulf Hotel, a rooming house in Houston, claimed 55 lives.
In 1968, feminists protested outside the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City, N.J. (The pageant crown went to Miss Illinois Judith Ford.)
In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and mortally wounded on the Las Vegas Strip; he died six days later.
In 2005, police and soldiers went house to house in New Orleans to try to coax the last stubborn holdouts into leaving the city shattered by Hurricane Katrina.
In 2015, Hillary Clinton, interviewed by The Associated Press during a campaign swing through Iowa, said she did not need to apologize for using a private email account and server while at the State Department because “what I did was allowed.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Gloria Gaynor is 79.
Actor Susan Blakely is 74.
Actor Julie Kavner is 72.
Actor Corbin Bernsen is 68.
Pianist Michael Feinstein is 66.
Actor-comedian Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”) is 55.
Model-actor Angie Everhart is 53.
Actor Oliver Hudson is 46.
Actor Devon Sawa is 44.
Actor Evan Rachel Wood is 35.