“Life consists not in holding good cards but in playing those you hold well.” — Josh Billings
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, the 251st day of 2023. There are 114 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On Sept. 8, 1974, President Gerald R. Ford granted a “full, free, and absolute pardon” to former President Richard Nixon covering his entire term in office.
10 YEARS AGO
In 2013, top-seeded Serena Williams won her fifth U.S. Open championship and 17th Grand Slam title overall by beating Victoria Azarenka. “Winter’s Tale” directed by Akiva Goldsman, was one of the most viewed movie released in 2013. William Shakespeare’s “Star Wars” by Ian Doescher was one of the best selling books. Lacey Baldwin Smith, a historian and author specializing in 16th-century England, Henry VIII: The Mask of Royalty and Catherine Howard: A Tudor Tragedy, among other books, died at 90.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1900, Galveston, Texas, was struck by a hurricane that killed an estimated 8,000 people.
In 1941, the 900-day Siege of Leningrad by German forces began during World War II.
In 1964, public schools in Prince Edward County, Virginia, reopened after being closed for five years by officials attempting to prevent court-ordered racial desegregation.
In 1985, Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds tied Ty Cobb’s career record for hits, singling for hit number 4,191 during a game against the Cubs in Chicago.
In 1986, “The Oprah Winfrey Show” began the first of 25 seasons in national syndication.
In 2012, Serena Williams came back to beat Victoria Azarenka and earn her fourth U.S. Open championship and 15 Grand Slam title overall.
In 2017, Category 5 Hurricane Irma regained battered Cuba with 160-mph winds.
In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II, who spent more than seven decades on the British throne, died at age 96; her 73-year-old son became King Charles III.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is 82.
Actor Heather Thomas is 66.
Singer Aimee Mann is 63.
Pop musician David Steele (Fine Young Cannibals) is 63.
TV personality Brooke Burke is 52.
Actor David Arquette is 52.
R&B singer Pink is 44.
Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 43.
Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas is 42.
Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 36.