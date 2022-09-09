”Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.” — Arthur Ashe, American tennis player
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, SEPT. 9, the 252nd day of 2022. There are 113 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 9, 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the first civil rights bill to pass Congress since Reconstruction, a measure primarily concerned with protecting voting rights; it also established a Civil Rights Division in the U.S. Department of Justice.
10 YEARS AGO
Two points from defeat, Serena Williams regained her composure and her game to come back to beat Victoria Azarenka, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5, for her fourth U.S. Open championship. Shannon Eastin became the first woman to officiate an NFL regular-season game, serving as a line judge in the St. Louis Rams-Detroit Lions game. (Detroit beat St. Louis 27-23.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1919, some 1,100 members of Boston’s 1,500-man police force went on strike. (The strike was broken by Massachusetts Gov. Calvin Coolidge with replacement officers.)
In 1926, the National Broadcasting Co. (NBC) was incorporated by the Radio Corp. of America.
In 1956, Elvis Presley made the first of three appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”
In 1991, boxer Mike Tyson was indicted in Indianapolis on a charge of raping Desiree Washington, a beauty pageant contestant. (Tyson was convicted and ended up serving three years of a six-year prison sentence.)
In 2015, Queen Elizabeth II became the longest reigning monarch in British history, serving as sovereign for 23,226 days (about 63 years and 7 months), according to Buckingham Palace, surpassing Queen Victoria, her great-great-grandmother.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Joe Theismann is 73.
Rock musician John McFee (The Doobie Brothers) is 72.
Actor Tom Wopat is 71.
Actor Hugh Grant is 62.
Actor-comedian Charles “Chip” Esten (“Nashville”) is 57.
Actor Adam Sandler is 56.
Model Rachel Hunter is 53.
Pop-jazz singer Michael Buble’ is 47.
Actor Michelle Williams is 42.
Country singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes is 31.