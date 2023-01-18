"Weeds are flowers too, once you get to know them." — A. A. Milne
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JAN. 21, the 21st day of 2023. There are 344 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1942, pinball machines were banned in New York City after a court ruled they were gambling devices that relied on chance rather than skill (the ban was lifted in 1976).
10 YEARS AGO
A day after being inaugurated for a second term in a private Sunday ceremony, President Barack Obama took a public oath, summoning a divided nation to act with “passion and dedication” to broaden equality and prosperity at home, nurture democracy around the world and combat global warming. British movie director Michael Winner, 77, who’d made 30 films, including three in the “Death Wish” series, died in London.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1915, the first Kiwanis Club, dedicated to community service, was founded in Detroit.
In 1924, Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin died at age 53.
In 1976, British Airways and Air France inaugurated scheduled passenger service on the supersonic Concorde jet.
In 1977, on his first full day in office, President Jimmy Carter pardoned almost all Vietnam War draft evaders.
In 2010, a bitterly divided U.S. Supreme Court, in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, vastly increased the power of big business and labor unions to influence government decisions by freeing them to spend their millions directly to sway elections for president and Congress.
In 2020, the U.S. reported its first known case of the new virus circulating in China, saying a Washington state resident who had returned the previous week from the outbreak’s epicenter was hospitalized near Seattle; U.S. officials stressed that they believed the overall risk of the virus to the American public remained low.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
World Golf Hall of Famer Jack Nicklaus is 83.
Opera singer-conductor Placido Domingo is 82.
Actor Jill Eikenberry is 76.
Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 73.
Actor-director Robby Benson is 67.
Actor Geena Davis is 67.
Basketball Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon is 60.
Singer Emma Bunton (Spice Girls) is 47.
Actor Jerry Trainor is 46.
Country singer Phil Stacey is 45.
Actor Luke Grimes is 39.