PENDLETON — Indiana State Police Pendleton District Commander, Lieutenant Michael O’Rourke, recently announced the recipient of the 2022 Indiana State Police Pendleton District Trooper of the Year Award. This honor is bestowed upon the district trooper who best exemplifies the department’s high standards and expectations as they relate to the mission of the department.
The 2022 Pendleton District Trooper of the Year is Master Trooper Ryan Davis. Master Trooper Ryan Davis received his award recently at the Indiana State Police award ceremony held in Indianapolis. Trooper Davis’ performance and accomplishments during 2022 are worthy of such recognition. Trooper Davis is a 17-year veteran of the Indiana State Police.
Davis was recognized by the Pendleton District Command Staff and his peers as a top-tier performer at the district. During 2022, Davis focused on aggressive traffic enforcement and building relationships with students and faculty in his community school system. His traffic enforcement effort resulted in 1,030 vehicle stops and led the Pendleton District with 1,149 traffic violations.
Davis has a passion for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and volunteered to work every NASCAR and IndyCar Event at the track during the 2022 race season. He is an active member of the Mobile Field Force team and was utilized during many demonstrations across Indiana.
He resides in Randolph County with his wife, Shae, and his two daughters, Oaklei and Scarlett.