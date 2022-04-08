Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Rain and snow this morning. A shower or two in the afternoon - otherwise, mostly cloudy. High 46F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.