Saturday
Anderson
Made New — Egg Hunt & Recycled Craft, 10-11:30 a.m. at Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.-noon at Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 911 S. Rangeline Road.
Easter Egg Hunt, noon-2 p.m. at Eastview Church of the Nazarene, 2552 E. CR 200 South, a half-mile east of the Coke plant.
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre and Dance presents: Spring Play, 2:30-5 p.m. at Byrum Hall, 1235 University Blvd.
Chocolate & Wine Tasting Fiesta, 5-7 p.m. at Laura Sandlin Insurance Agency, 1119 Meridian St. Tickets on sale.
Anderson Symphony Orchestra concert featuring music of dance, with Ballet Folklorico, 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
“The Dealer Smiles,” 7:30-10 p.m. at The Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Dance! With Ballet Folklorico, 7:30-10 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre and Dance presents: Spring Play, 7:30-10 p.m. at Byrum Hall, 1235 University Blvd.
Dwight Yoakam with Sixforty1, 8-11 p.m. at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Alexandria
Delta Theta Tau Craft & Maker Show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; chicken and noodle luncheon, noon-2 p.m. at Alexandria Eagles 1771, 216 E. Cleveland St. Proceeds to benefit AMES Playground equipment.
Frankton
Frankton Easter Egg hunt, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Frankton Christian Church.
Markleville
Psi Phi Easter Egg hunt (for kids 10 and younger), 1-3 p.m. at Markleville Community Park.
Summitville
Youth-sponsored Vendor & Craft event, noon-4 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Summitville, 700 E. Mill St.
Sunday
Anderson
Breakfast with the Birds, 10-10:30 a.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Mounds Meander, noon-12:45 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 N. Mounds Road.
“The Dealer Smiles,” 3 p.m. at The Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.