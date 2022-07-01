The three-day holiday weekend celebration of Independence Day will be a hot one.
Highs will hover at the 90-degree mark today through Monday. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible both Saturday and Sunday. Monday should bring a slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon.
FIREWORKS will LIGHT UP THE SKY
• Friday, at dusk, Frankton Elementary School, 1303 E. Ind. 128.
• Saturday, at dusk, Athletic Park, 410 E. Eighth St., Anderson.
• Saturday, at dusk, Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown.
• Sunday, at dusk, Alexandria.
• Sunday, at dusk, from the Anderson Airport, Chesterfield.
• Monday, at dusk, at the Pendleton Sports Complex (east end of Falls Park).
• At dusk, Monday, following live racing at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
• Monday, 10 p.m., Elwood.
• At dusk, Monday, Anderson Speedway, Anderson.
FIRST FRIDAY AT LOCAL VENUES
The First Friday Art Walk is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at A Town Center. Also participating are the Art Association of Madison County, Not So Secret Garden, Jackrabbit Coffee, Creatures of Habit, Oakley Brothers, Cultured Urban Winery and Plainsong Music Services.
The Pendleton Artists Society will host its July show Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
OTHER PLACES for FIREWORKS
Minnetrista in Muncie will have music and fireworks from 8 to 11 p.m. Monday.
New Castle will host its 96th annual 4th of July fireworks Monday at 10 p.m. at the Henry County Memorial Park.
The Yorktown Civic Green, 9400 W. Smith St., will host a Patriotic Pops Concert at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. Monday.
LEGION SERVING FROG LEG DINNERS
The Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown, will have its monthly frog leg dinners beginning at 11 a.m. Friday and available until 8 p.m. (while supplies last).