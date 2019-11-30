ANDERSON – Despite the rainy weather and cool temperatures, there was a steady flow of people visiting opening day for the annual Festival of Trees.
The Festival of Trees will continue through next Saturday at the Paramount Theatre along with Larry Davenport’s impressive train display.
The Festival of Trees will be on display for public viewing until next Saturday. Hours are from noon to 5 p.m. today and noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission costs $5.
With activities throughout the day on Saturday, there were lots of people taking advantage of Davenport’s display of trains and taking the opportunity to view the 24 decorated Christmas trees.
Among the visitors was Richmond resident Ann Fennimore who was spending the Thanksgiving weekend in Anderson with her stepmother.
She was visiting the Festival of Trees for the first time.
“My stepmother asked if I wanted to come down and see them,” she said. “I think they’re beautiful. I want one of each of them.”
Fennimore said there is a smaller version of the festival in Richmond, with about ten trees on display. She said the proceeds go to Wayne County nonprofit organizations.
Marlene Mayfield, of Anderson, said her family comes every year to see the decorated Christmas trees.
“You get a lot of different ideas that you might take home with you,” she said. “The trees are beautiful.”
Mayfield said they go to the annual dance recital, then view the trees and complete the day by looking at the awesome trains.
Paige Henley, of Frankton, was making her first visit to the Festival of Trees.
“My grandma wanted to see the trees,” she said. “There was one I really liked with the red and black.”
Henley said she likes to see the trees with the different candies and ornaments on display.
Indianapolis resident Bonnie Jones learned about the Festival of Trees from the Paramount Theatre’s email and was making her first visit for the Festival of Trees.
“They’re very clever,” she said. “I’ll post some pictures on Instagram.”
Jones said she wasn’t looking for ideas to decorate her own house but it gave her a lot of ideas to decorate someone else’s house.
“The Paramount Theatre is beautiful,” she said. “We need to keep it going and keep the theatre as part of the community.”
Those visiting the train display were looking for all the unusual touches that Davenport has included.
There is a house on fire complete with first responders on the scene; a drive-in movie theater showing “It’s a Wonderful Life” and images of Anderson including the “Lemon Drop”.
