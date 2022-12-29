MUNCIE — The First Thursday monthly gallery walk will be held in Downtown Muncie and on Ball State University’s campus on Jan. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. The following events will take place:
Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main., Muncie.
Meet the pop-up artists and creatives during January First Thursday gallery walk at Cornerstone Center for the Arts. Locally made art and unique gifts will be in the second floor/Grand Hall. Visit and view the featured artist exhibit, Nick Martin in the Judith Barnes Memorial Gallery. Free and open to the public.
List of Pop-up Artists:
Lee Douma, Leaning Locust Woodcraft, Grace Longfellow, Hoosier Merch Girl, Kat Mesaros, Kat's Crystals & Curiosities, Tom Stader/painter, Angel Gillette/painter.
Also check out Beach Baubles, the newest Green Glam Studio Jewelry collection by local artist Debra Gindhart Dragoo, First Thursday curator and community arts advocate. Dragoo knows the importance of being fancy on the beach as well as sparkling through all of life’s adventures. Longtime jewelry designer with a focus on ecological techniques of reusing and repurposing. She's saving the landfills one piece of costume jewelry at a time. This collection includes art glass and ceramic beads with brass findings.
Muncie Artist’s Guild
Various locations
The Muncie Artist Guild’s Artist of the Month for January 2023 is Terri Best:
"In February of 2021, my niece was killed in a horrific accident and God gave me a vision to paint. Having never painted on canvas before, I turned to YouTube and Muncie Artist Guild for help and painted an Angel rising to heaven as His vision had implied. I gave the angel painting to my brother and haven’t stopped painting.
My husband encourages me to paint to find my unique style. (And probably because my friends pay me to paint for them.) I continue to paint because it relaxes me, I enjoy it and it's a challenge me to try something new. I have painted over 400 paintings since starting to paint in February of 2021. I haven't found my unique style yet, but I like to use wood veneer and aluminum foil to paint old barns, so far that’s my favorite. Thank you for this opportunity to share my paintings."