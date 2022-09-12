ANDERSON--Anderson University men's soccer players Stephen Fite and Caleb Gonser were each named to the Raven/Spartan Classic all-tournament team, which was announced on Sunday.
Alma College (2-2) edged Anderson (0-2-2) by a score of 2-1 on Saturday. On Sunday, Wittenberg University (0-2-1) held a 1-0 lead against the Ravens at halftime. The match was called after halftime due to unplayable field conditions as a result of heavy rainfall. The match was ruled a no contest, since it had not reached the NCAA's requirement of 70 completed minutes.
Fite netted Anderson's goal against Alma during the 15th minute. The junior from Cincinnati finished the match against Alma with three shots and two shots on goal. Fite also provided a shot on goal against Wittenberg. Gonser contributed to strong midfield play during the weekend.
"I don't think we played our best soccer this weekend, but we did have moments of brilliance," Coach Scott Fridley said. "I think we just have to get more consistent and get everybody on the same page earlier in the game. I am very proud of the all-tournament selections. Steven and Caleb had a good tournament. It is great to have these two juniors really pushing us to be better."
The Ravens take on Wabash College (4-2) on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Fridley Field.