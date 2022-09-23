ELWOOD — Star senior Tanner Brooks made the most of his few opportunities in his only half of football, and so did his backfield mates.
Brooks accounted for 244 yards rushing and four touchdowns on just eight carries in the first half, and Madison-Grant rolled up 54 points in the first 24 minutes Friday and went on to a 69-0 rout of Elwood, spoiling the Panthers’ homecoming night.
Brooks scored on the first play of the game, a 79-yard run, and added scoring runs of 20, 29 and 50 yards before intermission. His shortest run in the first half was for 8 yards.
His backfield mates were just as dangerous with the ball in their hands. Maverick Miller scored three times in the first half and had 76 yards on six carries while Andy Stanley ran three times for 65 yards, including a 45-yard scoring run.
Stanley and Claydon Campbell each had one interception for the Argylls.
Kai Helvey and Levi Nelson added scoring runs in the second half off the M-G bench.
Madison-Grant (5-1) has earned its first five-win season since 2011 and will look to continue its breakthrough season at Frankton next week.
Elwood (0-6), meanwhile, has clinched a sixth straight losing season since 2015 when it was 6-5. The Panthers are 8-48 since that year, with five of the wins coming in 2017. Elwood faces a Central Indiana Conference gauntlet over the next three weeks as it visits Eastbrook before hosting Mississinewa and Oak Hill to close out the regular season.
Rob Hunt, The Herald Bulletin
MISSISSINEWA 28, ALEXANDRIA 0
GAS CITY – The Class 2A No. 10 Tigers saw a four-game winning streak end and were shut out for the first time since Oct. 15, 2021, when they also lost 28-0 against Frankton.
The Indians (3-3, 2-2 CIC) evened their conference record after an 0-2 start and have surrendered just seven points in the past two weeks combined.
Alexandria (4-2, 3-1) travels to league-leading Oak Hill next week.
OAK HILL 40, FRANKTON 0
CONVERSE – The Golden Eagles exceeded Frankton’s defensive average by nearly three touchdowns and handed the visitors their first shutout loss since Aug. 20, 2021, against Tipton.
Oak Hill (6-0, 4-0 CIC) has surrendered just 38 total points this season, with 22 coming in a win against Mississinewa two weeks ago.
Frankton (2-4, 1-3) lost its third straight game against conference powers. The Eagles host Madison-Grant next week.