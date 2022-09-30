FRANKTON — The Frankton Eagles could not overcome their own mistakes or the running of Tanner Brooks Friday night at Otis Cress Field in a 13-6 loss to Madison-Grant.
The Eagles turned the ball over a total of five times, including two interceptions and three fumbles lost while Brooks rushed for 192 yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns.
The first half featured six total turnovers — four by Frankton and two from Madison-Grant. The Argylls picked off Gage Rastetter twice and recovered two fumbles while the Eagles intercepted M-G quarterback Xavier Yeagy two times.
But the first miscue was the only one to pay dividends.
After Frankton’s Bubba Nunley fumbled the opening kickoff, the Argylls capitalized in just three plays, all Brooks carries. He scored from 13 yards out, and after Peyton Southerland tacked on the extra point, M-G had the 7-0 lead it carried to the locker room.
Brooks totaled 92 yards on 13 carries in the first half before adding a 28-yard score with 7:24 left in the third quarter for a 13-0 lead.
The Eagles finally dented the scoreboard with 1:43 remaining in the game as Rastetter hit Austin Nunley for a 19-yard score.
The Argylls recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.
The Eagles will play at Alexandria next Friday while the Argylls will return home and host Eastbrook in a pair of CIC showdowns.
Rob Hunt, The Herald Bulletin
NORTHEASTERN 35, SHENANDOAH 32
MIDDLETOWN — Shenandoah hung with Northeastern all night in a game of multiple momentum swings, but the Raiders fell short.
The Raiders got big offensive plays from Carson Brookbank, Gavin Wilson, Evan Fries and others while playing without star senior Bob Ayres, who was out with a wrist injury.
Fries and Brookbank each rushed for two TDs for the Raiders (3-4), and Fries rushed for more than 100 yards.
Phil Beebe, For The Herald Bulletin
PENDLETON HEIGHTS 27, DELTA 10
MUNCIE — The Arabians snapped a three-game losing streak behind a strong performance by quarterback Isaac Wilson, including a fourth-and-goal touchdown pass with 27 seconds to play for the final points.
Delta (3-4, 1-4 Hooosier Heritage Conference) lost its fourth straight game.
Pendleton Heights (3-4, 2-3) hosts Yorktown next week.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 42, LAPEL 38
LAPEL — The Bulldogs led 38-35 entering the final period against the eighth-ranked Eagles.
Heritage Christian (5-2) won the game with a touchdown pass in the final period.
Lapel (3-4) travels to Jay County next week.
KOKOMO 45, ANDERSON 7
ANDERSON — The 13th-ranked Wildkats led 10-0 at intermission before pulling away in the second half.
Kokomo improved to 7-0 on the season and 5-0 in the North Central Conference.
Anderson (3-4, 3-2) travels to Muncie Central next week.
OAK HILL 55, ALEXANDRIA 7
CONVERSE — The Golden Eagles improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Central Indiana Conference.
Alexandria dropped its second straight contest after a four-game winning streak.
The Tigers (4-3, 3-2) host Frankton next week.
EASTBROOK 83, ELWOOD 0
MARION — Eastbrook improved to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the CIC.
Elwood (0-7, 0-5) hosts Mississinewa next week.