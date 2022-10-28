CHARLOTTESVILLE — With a healthy Tyler Dollar leading the way, Lapel avenged a regular-season loss with a 41-13 win at Eastern Hancock in the Sectional 38 semifinal.
Dollar, who was limited to nine carries in the first meeting while recovering from a turned ankle, put up 256 yards — including 191 in the first half — and four total scores for the Bulldogs.
After giving up a 67-yard Elija Edon to Dylan Bowman touchdown to open the game, Lapel reeled off 28 straight points to take control before intermission.
Dollar answered the Edon score with a 71-yard gallop on Lapel’s first play and added a 7-yard run early in the second quarter.
Freshman quarterback Devin Craig added to the Bulldogs’ lead with a 1-yard sneak, and with four seconds left in the second quarter, found Dollar for a 13-yard touchdown pass — converting a fourth down in the process — and the Bulldogs took full control with a 28-6 lead at halftime.
Craig was 21-of-28 for 250 yards and accounted for two scores while Nick Witte had a big night from the receiver position with 11 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown.
Kain Sotelo, who rushed for 215 yards in the Royals’ win two weeks ago, was shut down by the Lapel defense. He finished with just 19 yards on 12 carries.
Lapel (6-5) will host Heritage Christian (7-3) for the Sectional 38 championship next Friday at 7 p.m.
Rob Hunt, The Herald Bulletin
NORTHFIELD 21, MADISON-GRANT 14
WABASH — The Argylls led 14-13 after three quarters but couldn’t hold on for the road win.
The Norseman (6-5) scored the go-ahead touchdown and 2-point conversion with 11:17 remaining in the fourth quarter and will travel to Class 1A No. 2 Adams Central for next week’s sectional final.
Madison-Grant’s best season since 2010 ends at 8-3.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 21, SHENANDOAH 6
INDIANAPOLIS — Mayson Lewis scored the Raiders’ lone touchdown on a 6-yard run.
It was very different contest than the first meeting between these teams on Aug. 26. The Eagles won a 52-33 shootout that night in Middletown.
Heritage Christian (7-3) travels to Lapel for next week’s sectional final.
Shenandoah, which had won five of its previous six games, ends its season at 6-5.
EASTBROOK 42, ALEXANDRIA 14
MARION — Carson Cuneo scored on a short run, and Brady Gast threw a touchdown pass for the Tigers.
The Panthers (8-3) avenged a 49-33 loss at Alexandria on Sept. 16. That was the Tigers’ first win in the series since 2014.
Eastbrook will travel to Bluffton for next week’s sectional final.
Alexandria’s season, which included three straight wins to open Central Indiana Conference play, ends at 6-5.
FORT WAYNE NORTH 49, ANDERSON 9
FORT WAYNE — Jontae Lambert rushed for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns for the Legends while going over the 2,000-yard mark for the season.
Daris Miles threw a touchdown pass to Dontrez Fuller to cut the Indians’ deficit to 21-9 in the second quarter, and Kaden McGonigle followed with a big turnover to flip the field and give the visitors a chance to score again.
Fort Wayne North (8-2) quickly recovered, scored on a long touchdown run and never looked back. The Legends will travel to Fort Wayne Snider for next week’s sectional final.
Anderson (3-7) posted its most wins since 2018 under first-year coach Jarrod Pennycuff.