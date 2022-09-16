FRANKTON — Frankton gave another spirited battle against a Central Indiana Conference power but could not come up with the offense it needed in a 21-7 loss to Mississinewa on Friday.
This marked the 15th straight win for Mississinewa in the rivalry, but unlike the previous meetings in the series which Frankton lost by an average margin of over 35 points, the Eagles were in this one all the way.
Mississinewa (2-3, 1-2 CIC) took the opening kickoff and drove 66 yards, Nolan Quaderer hit Deakon Dilts on a crossing patter for a 17-yard score and it was 7-0 Indians.
Quaderer doubled the Mississinewa lead with a 7-yard keeper for a 14-0 lead.
But the Eagles answered quickly after Austin Nunley returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards. Three plays later, Crew Farrell scampered in from 20 yards out, and the halftime deficit for Frankton was 14-7.
The Eagles (2-3, 1-2) managed just three first downs in the second half, and Mississinewa added a Hayden Nelson 46-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
The Eagles will face another stern CIC test next week when they travel to Class 3A seventh-ranked Oak Hill (5-0, 3-0).
Rob Hunt, The Herald Bulletin
OAK HILL 35, MADISON-GRANT 6FAIRMOUNT — In a battle of unbeaten teams, Oak Hill controlled the line of scrimmage and flexed the better running game.
Kyle Turanchick rushed for 183 yards and five touchdowns for the Golden Eagles, who improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the CIC.
Madison-Grant lost for the first time this season, falling to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in CIC play.
Turanchick and MG’s Tanner Brooks both came into the game with 700-plus rushing yards, but Brooks was held to 69 yards.
Phil Beebe, For The Herald Bulletin
ALEXANDRIA 49, EASTBROOK 33
ALEXANDRIA – Carson Cuneo’s late Pick 6 sealed the upset victory for the Tigers against the Class 2A fifth-ranked Panthers.
It was Alexandria’s first win over Eastbrook since 2014 when the Tigers finished 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the CIC.
The Panthers (3-2, 1-2 CIC) have lost two of their last three conference games.
Alexandria (4-1, 3-0) travels to Mississinewa next week.
SHENANDOAH 44, WES-DEL 0
MIDDLETOWN – Bob Ayres scored on four touchdown runs, and Carson Brookbank added a pair of touchdown passes as the Raiders broke a three-game losing streak.
Wes-Del (0-5, 0-2 Mid-Eastern Conference) was shut out for the fourth straight game.
Shenandoah (2-3, 1-1) travels to Hagerstown next week.
NEW PALESTINE 42, PENDLETON HEIGHTS 14
PENDLETON – Danny Tippit was 18-of-21 for 309 yards and four touchdowns as the Dragons sent the Arabians to their second straight Hoosier Heritage Conference defeat.
New Palestine (5-0, 3-0 HHC) was held more than three points below its scoring average coming into the game.
Pendleton Heights (2-3, 1-2) hosts Mount Vernon next week.
WEST LAFAYETTE HARRISON 52, ANDERSON 12
WEST LAFAYETTE – The Raiders improved to 9-0 against the Indians since rejoining the North Central Conference in 2014.
Anderson saw a two-game winning streak snapped and lost for the first time in the conference this season.
Harrison (4-1, 3-0 NCC) has won four straight overall.
The Tribe (2-3, 2-1) hosts Arsenal Tech.
NORTH DECATUR 43, LAPEL 18
LAPEL – Devin Craig threw a third-quarter touchdown pass to Logan White, and Tyler Dollar scored on a 39-yard run as the Bulldogs attempted a late rally.
Lapel’s offense scored the first points this season against the Chargers (5-0), who opened with four straight shutouts.
The Bulldogs (2-3) host Heritage next week.
BLACKFORD 13, ELWOOD 6
HARTFORD CITY – The Bruins outlasted the Panthers in a battle of programs seeking their first win.
Blackford (1-4, 1-2 CIC) won for the first time since also beating Elwood on Sept. 24 last season.
Elwood (0-5, 0-3) hosts Madison-Grant next week.