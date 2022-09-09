ANDERSON – Anderson beat Marion in football for the first time since 2015 on Friday night, supported by an aggressive defense and a star-power combination on offense.
The Indians won 26-16 to improve to 2-0 in the North Central Conference and 2-2 overall.
Quarterback Steven Kline connected with receiver Daris Miles for three touchdowns, and they went longer each time. The first was from 13 yards, when Miles wiggled free in the back of the end zone. The other scores were from 40 and 48 yards, when Kline threw it over the Marion defenders and let Miles go up and get it.
Miles caught only those three passes, for 101 yards.
Teddy McGee rushed for 53 yards.
The game included a halftime ceremony to honor and recognize Anderson grad Thom Mayer, who was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in June.
Mayer, a 1969 AHS grad, was a standout high school athlete for the Indians, competing in football, wrestling and baseball. He also played collegiately at Hanover. His playing days have been overshadowed by his professional career in the sport. As medical director of the NFL Players Association, Mayer has been one of the most trusted and widely respected physicians in sports medicine.
Phil Beebe, For The Herald Bulletin
ALEXANDRIA 41, ELWOOD 7
ELWOOD — Freshman Brady Gast and junior Carson Cuneo accounted for three touchdowns each — including twice with one another — in the first half, spoiling the Panthers’ inaugural ‘Champions Night.’
Alexandria improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Central Indiana Conference while Elwood fell to 0-4 and 0-2 in league play.
After a bad snap on a punt by Elwood gave the Tigers a short field, Cuneo scored from 2 yards out to give Alexandria the lead. Gast then found Kaed Abshire in the end zone for the 2-point conversion and an early 8-0 lead.
Gast was then on the receiving end of a 27-yard pass from Gabe McGuire for a 15-0 lead before he found Cuneo for a pair of touchdown passes of 18 and 8 yards to close out the half.
McGuire added a 5-yard quarterback keeper in between as well as an 18-yard scoring pass to Jay Dillmon in the fourth quarter.
Cuneo finished with over 100 yards rushing on the night.
The Panthers ruined the Tigers’ shutout when Alex Munoz scored on a 52-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Prior to kickoff, Elwood honored four state runner-up teams — 1987 football, 1999 wrestling, 2008 baseball and 2017 softball — as well as individual state medalists. The Panthers also remembered Kevin Frye, Logan Church, and David Tunnell by naming the home sideline and the end zones in their honor.
The CIC schedule continues for both teams next week as Elwood travels to Blackford in search of its first win while Alexandria will put its perfect league mark on the line when it hosts Eastbrook.
Rob Hunt, The Herald Bulletin
MADISON-GRANT 47, BLACKFORD 0
HARTFORD CITY – The Argylls’ red-hot start continued with its second straight CIC victory.
Through four weeks, Madison-Grant has outscored the opposition 168-21. They have matched last year’s season win total and already are tied for the most wins in a single season since 2011.
Blackford (0-4, 0-2 CIC) was shut out for the third time this season.
The Argylls (4-0, 2-0) host Oak Hill next week.
EASTBROOK 29, FRANKTON 24
MARION — Nate Luzadder scored his second touchdown on an 11-yard run with 5:43 remaining to cut the Panthers’ lead to five points, but the Eagles could pull no closer.
Eastbrook (3-1, 1-1 CIC) rebounded from a 35-0 loss last week against Oak Hill.
Frankton (2-2, 1-1) hosts Mississinewa next week.
NORTH DECATUR 36, SHENANDOAH 0
GREENSBURG – The Class 1A No. 8 Chargers scored their fourth straight shutout victory to open the season.
It was the third straight loss for the Raiders, who scored at least 21 points in each of their first three games and completed a particularly tough stretch of the schedule.
Shenandoah (1-3) hosts Wes-Del next week.
LUTHERAN 52, LAPEL 14
INDIANAPOLIS – The top-ranked team in Class 1A, the Saints (4-0) were held two points below their season average and posted their second-lowest point total of the season.
The Bulldogs had a two-game winning streak snapped.
Lapel (2-2) hosts North Decatur next week.
GREENFIELD-CENTRAL 35, PENDLETON HEIGHTS 0
GREENFIELD – The Arabians saw a two-game winning streak snapped after being on the other end of a shutout last week at New Castle.
The Cougars (3-1, 1-1 Hoosier Heritage Conference) avenged a 35-28 loss last week to Mount Vernon and beat PH for the second straight season.
The Arabians (2-2, 1-1) host New Palestine next week.