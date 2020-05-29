An emotional roller coaster can’t begin to describe the journey.
My mother, Louise Warren, went to a nursing home for a 90-day rehabilitation after a stroke that also affected her vision. Friends and family would join her for meals and help her to adjust.
On March 12, long-term care facilities and other institutions were closed to the public due to the coronavirus. All we knew then was that it was dangerous and spread quickly.
We were still able to transport Mom to dialysis appointments, but she chose to discontinue on April 3. Three days later, we were notified that she tested positive to COVID; however, Mom was asymptomatic.
My sisters and I arranged for hospice since those who stop dialysis usually have less than three weeks to live. We weren’t sure if we’d lose her to kidney failure or coronavirus.
Meanwhile, my husband and I had to self-quarantine. The family visited Mom at her window, counted on others to provide care, looked for ways to boost her spirits — all the while we prepared to lose Mom.
To go home, she would need a negative test or have an at-home quarantine for two weeks. We were running out of time. Our request for a second test on April 23 hit a brick wall.
My sisters and I never expected to have another Mother’s Day with Mom, but she is still here ... feeling tired, yes, but still looking out her window, still ready to answer the phone, still trying to stay upbeat.
Through everything, my husband, Jeff Akers, offered solace, kind words, emotional support and guidance. For this, I will be forever grateful.
Mom was finally tested for COVID in May, and she was negative.
Susan Akers, Pendleton
