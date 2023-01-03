ANDERSON — The former chief deputy with the Madison County Coroner’s office has filed a federal lawsuit alleging she was not paid properly.
Katherine Callahan, through the Indianapolis law firm of Wilson Melton, has filed the lawsuit against Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott and Madison County last week in a dispute centered on unpaid overtime and constitutional rights claims.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. As required by law a letter was sent to county officials last year disclosing the possible filing of a law suit.
The lawsuit states Callahan was hired by Abbott as a fourth deputy coroner on Jan. 1, 2021, the first day he took office.
At the time, Abbott worked as a physician in the medical practice office owned by Callahan in Lapel.
Abbott left the employment in November and accepted a position with IU Health in Daleville starting later this year.
Callahan earned approximately $19,656 as a deputy and was appointed by Abbott as chief deputy in July 2021. The salary for the full-time position is $21,000.
Callahan resigned as chief deputy on Dec. 2.
The lawsuit states that Callahan was working between 50 and 60 hours per week.
The allegation in the lawsuit is that Callahan wasn't paid overtime for the hours worked beyond 40 per week and wasn't paid the state's minimum wage of $7.22 per hour.
The lawsuit maintains Abbott and Madison County violated the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, Indiana Wage Payment and Indiana Minimum Wage laws.
The suit is seeking Callahan be paid all unpaid overtime, unpaid minimum wages, treble damages, interest and legal fees.
The Madison County Auditor’s office has indicated that when Callahan is on call with the coroner’s office she has submitted time cards requesting she be paid 24 hours per day.
In the notice of claim letter, attorney Bradley Wilson contended that Madison County has violated Callahan’s free speech rights.
Wilson wrote that Callahan has raised concerns at meetings of the Madison County Council and county commissioners about potential public corruption, malfeasance and decisions awarding salary increases without proper funding.
Callahan, according to the letter, is seeking unpaid wages in the amount of $9,578 and legal fees of $1,500.
She is also seeking $25,000 as a settlement amount and to be paid overtime for hours worked beyond 40 per week.