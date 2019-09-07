ALEXANDRIA — Tony Hocker proudly recalled how, in 1962, his school’s basketball team was undefeated.
True, it was just tiny Orestes Elementary School, but winning that final game provided a proud moment the Kokomo resident will never forget. And one of which he likes to remind his classmates of annually when they attend the Orestes Kids Reunion, which always takes place on the first Saturday in September at Beulah Park.
“That was a proud moment for many of us,” he said.
Though all who attended the school in its 80 years from 1923 to 2003 were invited to the reunion, the dozens who attended Saturday admitted they already have lost many along the way. The youngest attendees are about 70 years old now.
Over the years, the graduates of the now-razed school in the hamlet to the west of Alexandria have planted a tree in Beulah Park , created a scholarship given to a graduating senior at Alexandria-Monroe Jr.-Sr. High School and donated a bench in honor of June Beasley, who was involved in establishing the reunion.
Almost everyone had a recollection of “Old Mr. Tappan,” teacher Willis V. Tappan, known to be a strict disciplinarian, who assigned wayward children to write passages out of an encyclopedia.
Barbara Howe-Thurber, who attended Orestes Elementary from 1940 to 1947, said she clearly recalls the first time she walked into the building.
“The day I was 6 years old I walked into Orestes School for the first time,” she said.
Her sister, Carmen Gillam, the oldest of eight children, many of whom attended the school, said her favorite memory was having books read to the class by the teachers.
“If it was a little book, she read two. If it was a big one, it was just one,” she said.
Howe-Thurber’s daughter, Vicky Thurber-Wright, attended Orestes Elementary from 1959 to 1965.
“It was the best country school you could go to,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.