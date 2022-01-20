Former Anderson University Professor James Morehead and his daughter, former WTHR anchor Andrea Morehead, released their children’s book “The Brightest Star” on Jan. 12.
James was a speech and theater professor at AU for 32 years and now is senior pastor for Pasadena Heights Church of God in Indianapolis.
Growing up as albino, James said he was told he was too white to be black and too black to be white. Albinism is a hereditary inability to produce melanin, which gives skin its pigmentation. He and Andrea decided to tackle a children’s book to help kids understand what albinism is.
“The Brightest Star” is about James’ life as an albino.
“I know there are lots of albinos out there, and we want to encourage others who, like myself, have gone through a certain amount of trauma in life, trying to deal with the society that is not always friendly,” James said.
He wants people to understand that albinos are human also.
Andrea said, “We wanted to raise awareness and just let people understand what albinism is all about,” Andrea said.
The book focuses on themes of compassion, kindness, love, anti-bullying, belief in God and self-worth.
Andrea and James want the book to be an educational tool for young albinos and for them to see how much James accomplished, so they know that people like them can be successful.
“That’s really what the book is about, is letting kids know it doesn’t matter what you look like … whatever your dreams are, you can be successful if you believe in yourself,” Andrea said.
That wasn’t always easy for James.
“One day, I was in the bathroom with my uncle … my uncle was a very dark-skinned African American man,” said James, who was 3 at the time.
He asked his uncle why he doesn’t look like him or the rest of the family. His uncle replied by saying, “You are special, and that’s why you were created the way you are,” and James has always remembered that.
When James was in fourth grade, he overheard his teacher chatting with a group of teachers. They were discussing how they didn’t think James would amount to anything and that he wouldn’t graduate elementary school.
“I sat there with tears in my eyes … I heard this voice, and this voice said to me, I created you, and I don’t create junk,” James recalled. “That was the beginning of me feeling good about myself.”
As James grew older, he became interested in theater. He discovered that once he was on stage, he didn’t have to be himself; he could take on the life of the characters.
“He wanted to go and be an actor in New York City on Broadway. That was his lifelong dream,” Andrea said.
However, he and his wife, Norma Jean, were married, and she was pregnant with Andrea. So they settled down, and he forewent his dream. They’ve been married 52 years now.
“We grew up in the South at a time when segregation was the call of the day,” James said. “For me to have married an African American woman was really a shock.”
James said the pair would have to constantly explain that he was also African American, as people assumed they were an interracial couple.
During his years as a professor at AU, James would tell his students, “Don’t see me by my color or lack of it, but if you need to know who I am from a cultural perspective, I’m African American.”
Albinos are looked down upon because they aren’t normal, James said. However, he learned a long time ago that “normal is only a dial on a dryer.”
Marvin Jones III, American rapper and actor, is also albino and wrote the forward to “The Brightest Star.”
Andrea said she felt like it’s come full circle for her dad, especially with Jones being on TV and not just being accepted but being a full-blown actor and living out Dad’s dream.
The book is now available on Amazon. Andrea said they hope to get into chains like Barnes and Noble and Walmart soon.
Currently, James is in the midst of writing his autobiography, “Life in the Spotlight.”
“I’ve been in the spotlight all my life, whether I wanted to be or not,” James said. “I’ve learned to adjust to it and almost even welcome it. I welcome the opportunity to let people know that I have been blessed by almighty God.”
