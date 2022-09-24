ANDERSON — Four Anderson High School (AHS) students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
AHS students awarded Academic Honors are:
• Celeste Chavez, National Hispanic Recognition American Award (NHRA)
• Nevaeh Payne, National African American Recognition Award (NAARA)
• Payton Sargent, National African American Recognition Award (NAARA)
• Talaysha Simonds, National African American Recognition Award (NAARA)
Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
Eligible students will be invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and will be awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Students will receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.