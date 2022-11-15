FRANKTON

Head coach: Brent Brobston (226-124, in 15th year)

All-time tournament record: 57-100

Sectional titles: 4 (last in 2019)

Regional titles: 3 (2019)

Semistate titles: 2 (2017)

State titles: 1 (2017)

2022-23 SCHEDULE

Date;Opponent;Time

Nov. 23;Taylor;7:30 p.m.

Nov. 26;at Lapel;7:30 p.m.

Nov. 29;Muncie Burris;7:30 p.m.

Dec. 3;at Tipton;7:30 p.m.

Dec. 9;Eastbrook;8 p.m.

Dec. 10;Shenandoah;7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16;at Oak Hill;7:30 p.m.

Dec. 20;at Waphani;7:30 p.m.

Dec. 23;at Monroe Central;7:30 p.m.

Dec. 30;Eastern;6 p.m.*

Jan. 2-7;Madison County Tournament;TBD

Jan. 13;Madison-Grant;7:30 p.m.

Jan. 20;Blackford;8 p.m.

Jan. 21;at Maconaquah;8 p.m.

Jan. 27;at Elwood;7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28;Tri-Central;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 2;Hamilton Heights;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10;at Misssissinewa;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17;Alexandria;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21;Knightstown;7:30 p.m.

Feb. 24;at Blue River Valley;7:30 p.m.

*Gainbridge Fieldhouse

