FRANKTON
Head coach: Brent Brobston (226-124, in 15th year)
All-time tournament record: 57-100
Sectional titles: 4 (last in 2019)
Regional titles: 3 (2019)
Semistate titles: 2 (2017)
State titles: 1 (2017)
2022-23 SCHEDULE
Date;Opponent;Time
Nov. 23;Taylor;7:30 p.m.
Nov. 26;at Lapel;7:30 p.m.
Nov. 29;Muncie Burris;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 3;at Tipton;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 9;Eastbrook;8 p.m.
Dec. 10;Shenandoah;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 16;at Oak Hill;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 20;at Waphani;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 23;at Monroe Central;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 30;Eastern;6 p.m.*
Jan. 2-7;Madison County Tournament;TBD
Jan. 13;Madison-Grant;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20;Blackford;8 p.m.
Jan. 21;at Maconaquah;8 p.m.
Jan. 27;at Elwood;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28;Tri-Central;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 2;Hamilton Heights;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 10;at Misssissinewa;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 17;Alexandria;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 21;Knightstown;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 24;at Blue River Valley;7:30 p.m.
*Gainbridge Fieldhouse