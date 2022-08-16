FRANKTON EAGLES
Head coach: Mark Luzadder (3-7, second year at Frankton; 4-16, third year overall)
Last year: 3-7
Last five years: 14-37
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 19, at Tipton, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26, vs. Lapel, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2, vs. Elwood, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9, at Eastbrook, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16, vs. Mississinewa, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23, at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30, vs. Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7, at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14, vs. Blackford, 7 p.m.
SECTIONAL 36 OPPONENTS
Alexandria (4-6 last year)
Blackford (1-8)
Bluffton (4-6)
Eastbrook (11-1)
Eastern (7-3)
Elwood (0-9)
Tipton (10-2)